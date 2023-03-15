Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.80%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.80% at 5616.5 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd added 5.80%, Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 2.32% and Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.11%.

The Nifty Metal index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.86% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.22% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.42% to close at 16972.15 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.59% to close at 57555.9 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)