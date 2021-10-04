Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.99%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.99% at 5807.35 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 10.42%, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 10.00% and Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 4.79%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 157.00% over last one year compared to the 54.96% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.60% and Nifty Realty index gained 2.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.91% to close at 17691.25 while the SENSEX increased 0.91% to close at 59299.32 today.

