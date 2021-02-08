Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.17%, NIFTY climbs 1.28%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.17% at 3552.45 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 7.75%, Hindalco Industries Ltd added 6.45% and Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 4.07%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 24.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 3.14% and Nifty IT index gained 2.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.28% to close at 15115.8 while the SENSEX increased 1.22% to close at 51348.77 today.

