Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.92%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.92% at 4494.95 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd rose 9.21%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 6.91% and Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 6.46%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 177.00% over last one year compared to the 70.01% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 1.97% and Nifty IT index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.37% to close at 14873.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.17% to close at 49746.21 today.

