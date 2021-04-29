Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 4.53%

Nifty Metal index closed up 4.53% at 4855.3 today. The index has gained 23.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd added 9.64%, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 8.70% and Tata Steel Ltd gained 6.17%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 182.00% over last one year compared to the 55.91% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 1.78% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.20% to close at 14894.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.06% to close at 49765.94 today.

