Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.94%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.94% at 5424.6 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 5.41%, Welspun Corp Ltd added 4.84% and Vedanta Ltd jumped 4.22%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 79.00% over last one year compared to the 25.83% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.54% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.94% to close at 16770.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.89% to close at 56319.01 today.

