Benchmarks at day's high; IT stocks advance

The key equity indices were currently trading at the day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered around the 16,900 mark. IT stocks resumed their uptrend after a day's breather.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 923.99 points or 1.66% to 56,746. The Nifty 50 index added 275.90 points or 1.66% to 16,890.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 1.75% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 755 shares fell. A total of 102 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.19% to 17.79. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 16,908.15, at a premium of 18.05 points as compared with the spot at 16,890.10.

The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 33.6 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 36 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 2.49% to 36,809.10. The index declined 2% yesterday.

HCL Tech (up 3.80%), L&T Technology Services (up 3.56%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 3.50%), Coforge (up 3.05%), Wipro (up 3.04%), MindTree (up 3.03%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.97%), TCS (up 2.04%) and Infosys (up 1.90%) advanced.

Wipro advanced 2.99% to Rs 686.30. The IT-to-lighting conglomerate has announced signing an agreement with the Texas-based cybersecurity consulting provider Edgile for an amount of $230 million.

