Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.48%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.48% at 5882.75 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 6.45%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 5.84% and JSW Steel Ltd gained 4.69%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 67.00% over last one year compared to the 25.36% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.57% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.25% to close at 18257.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.14% to close at 61235.3 today.

