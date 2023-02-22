Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.64%, NIFTY Crashes 1.53%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.64% at 5592.3 today. The index has lost 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 10.58%, Jindal Stainless Ltd shed 3.28% and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained 3.17%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 0.00% over last one year compared to the 2.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.93% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.53% to close at 17554.3 while the SENSEX has declined 1.53% to close at 59744.98 today.

