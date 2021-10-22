Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 3.04%

Nifty Metal index closed down 3.04% at 5690.1 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd fell 7.58%, Welspun Corp Ltd rose 6.58% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 5.76%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 134.00% over last one year compared to the 52.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.56% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.35% to close at 18114.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.17% to close at 60821.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)