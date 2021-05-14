Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 3.76%

Nifty Metal index closed down 3.76% at 5091.35 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 8.61%, NMDC Ltd dropped 8.47% and Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 5.09%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 197.00% over last one year compared to the 60.54% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 3.19% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 2.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.13% to close at 14677.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.09% to close at 48732.55 today.

