Barometers trade with small losses; IT stocks decline

Domestic indices traded with small losses in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty above 14,650 level. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red. Metal shares corrected sharply.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 55.61 points or 0.11% at 48,635.98. The Nifty 50 index declined 41.9 points or 0.29% to 14,654.60.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.98% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.02%.

Sellers outpaced buyers. On the BSE, 1322 shares rose and 1683 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT slipped 1.17% to 25,553.25, extending its losing run to third trading session. The index has lost 2.74% in three days.

Wipro (down 2.25%), Mindtree (down 1.75%), L&T Infotech (down 1.63%), Coforge (down 1.6%), TCS (down 1.25%) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.15%) were top losers in IT space.

Infosys fell 0.96%.

The IT major has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, award-winning smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure. RxWell, a public-health-based, data-driven platform provides health and wellness insights and management tools for property managers, tenant administrators and office workers, to aid in the safe return to work following COVID-19

New Listing:

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust was trading at Rs 102.99 at 14:23 IST on the BSE, a premium of 2.99% over the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 100. Units of the infrastructure investment trust were listed at Rs 104, at a premium of 4% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the units have hit a high of Rs 104.97 and low of Rs 103.40. On the BSE, 20.05 lakh units were traded on the counter so far. The IPO of POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PowerGrid InvIT) was subscribed 4.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 April 2021 and it closed on 3 May 2021. The price band of the IPO was Rs 99-100.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.25 compared with its previous closing of 73.4225.

MCX Gold futures for 4 June 2021 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 47,553.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.33% to 90.438.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.029% as compared to its previous close of 6.01%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2021 settlement rose 41 cents to $68.96 a barrel. The contract increased by 0.34% to settle at $68.55 in the previous trading session.

