Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 3.89%, NIFTY Crashes 1.50%

Nifty Metal index closed down 3.89% at 3231.45 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 10.25%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 6.46% and Hindustan Copper Ltd shed 5.07%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 17.99% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 3.17% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 3.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.50% to close at 14371.9 while the SENSEX has declined 1.50% to close at 48878.54 today.

