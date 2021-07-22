Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.99%, NIFTY jumps 1.23%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.99% at 5348.95 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd gained 5.07%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.75% and Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 3.74%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 153.00% over last one year compared to the 42.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.80% and Nifty Realty index added 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.23% to close at 15824.05 while the SENSEX added 1.22% to close at 52837.21 today.

