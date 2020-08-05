Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.97%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.97% at 2263.8 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 8.25%, Tata Steel Ltd added 6.33% and Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 6.21%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 8.00% over last one year compared to the 1.40% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.84% and Nifty Media index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 11101.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.07% to close at 37663.33 today.

