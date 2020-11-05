Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.40%, NIFTY jumps 1.78%

Nifty Metal index closed up 4.40% at 2488.65 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 10.07%, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 7.08% and Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 6.15%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.29% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 4.03% and Nifty PSE index added 3.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.78% to close at 12120.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.78% to close at 41340.16 today.

