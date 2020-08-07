Quick Wrap: Nifty MNC Index rises 1.24%

Nifty MNC index closed up 1.24% at 13908.35 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Honeywell Automation India Ltd added 13.55%, Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 7.27% and 3M India Ltd jumped 5.11%.

The Nifty MNC index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.01% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.12% to close at 11214.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.04% to close at 38040.57 today.

