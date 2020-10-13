Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 1.79%

Nifty Pharma index closed down 1.79% at 11937.1 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cipla Ltd dropped 3.26%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell 2.89% and Cadila Healthcare Ltd shed 2.58%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 62.00% over last one year compared to the 5.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.66% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.03% to close at 11934.5 while the SENSEX increased 0.08% to close at 40625.51 today.

