Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 3.59%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 3.59% at 11570.35 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 6.54%, Lupin Ltd jumped 6.10% and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 5.11%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 49.00% over last one year compared to the 7.01% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 3.46% and Nifty IT index increased 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.93% to close at 12749.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.73% to close at 43593.67 today.

