Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 3.11%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 3.11% at 10766.05 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd rose 5.72%, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd added 4.98% and Lupin Ltd jumped 3.62%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 35.00% over last one year compared to the 0.14% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 2.79% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.90% to close at 11102.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.88% to close at 37736.07 today.

