Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 4.12%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 4.12% at 13779.7 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd jumped 13.47%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 6.43% and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose 5.93%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 50.00% over last one year compared to the 58.79% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 1.59% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.84% to close at 14617.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.88% to close at 48677.55 today.

