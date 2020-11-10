Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index registers a drop of 4.33%, NIFTY climbs 1.36%

Nifty Pharma index closed down 4.33% at 11168.9 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd fell 6.45%, Cadila Healthcare Ltd shed 6.44% and Cipla Ltd dropped 6.01%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 43.00% over last one year compared to the 6.02% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 4.11% and Nifty Bank index gained 3.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.36% to close at 12631.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.60% to close at 43277.65 today.

