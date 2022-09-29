JUST IN
Market tumbles for 7th day, Sensex slip 188 pts, Nifty ends at 16,818.10
Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.33%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.33% at 12874.3 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Abbott India Ltd gained 5.74%, Strides Pharma Science Ltd fell 3.76% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd jumped 3.71%.

The Nifty Pharma index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.04% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.20% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.24% to close at 16818.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.33% to close at 56409.96 today.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 16:00 IST

