Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.33%

The Nifty Pharma index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.04% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.20% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.24% to close at 16818.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.33% to close at 56409.96 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU