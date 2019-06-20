Broader market recovers

Key indices trimmed gains after hitting fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 110.83 points or 0.28% at 39,223.57. The index was up 30.50 points or 0.26% at 11,721.50.

Broader market turned positive. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.31%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.17%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On the BSE, 1024 shares rose and 1052 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

UPL was down 10.46% to Rs 851.05. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 947.55 and an intraday low of Rs 847.60. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 537.90 on 19 July 2018 and a 52-week high of Rs 1045 on 12 June 2019. The stock has fallen over 18% from its 52-week high levels.

lnduslnd Bank was up 2.96% to Rs 1423.80. The board of and fixed 4 July 2019 as the record date for merger between and

Pharma stocks were trading higher. (up 3.60%), (up 2.16%), (up 1.53%), (up 1.44%), Lupin (up 0.7%), (up 0.48%), Cadila Healthcare (up 0.44%) and (up 0.09%), edged higher. (down 2.80%), (down 0.98%) and (down 0.35%), edged lower.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was up 0.35% to Rs 511.35. , USA (Glenmark) has been granted tentative approval by the Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, a generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1%, of According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2019, the Evoclin Foam, 1% market achieved annual sales of approximately $17 million.

Realty stocks were trading higher. Estate (up 2.28%), Anant Raj (up 1.95%), (up 1.50%), (up 1.21%), (up 0.72%), Sobha (up 0.69%), (up 0.49%), Omaxe (up 0.17%), (up 0.10%) and (up 0.06%),all edged higher. (down 1.04%) was only realty stock down.

