Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 1.69%

Private Bank index ended up 1.69% at 17411 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, rose 5.17%, Ltd added 3.79% and Ltd jumped 3.63%.

The Private Bank index has soared 21.00% over last one year compared to the 11.96% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, gained 1.42% and gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the recorded a gain of 0.83% to close at 11787.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.95% to close at 39275.64 today.

