Benchmarks hover in range; breadth positive

Key barometers were trading in a narrow band near day's high in early afternoon trade. At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 318.80 points or 0.82% at 39,224.64. The index was up 81 points or 0.69% at 11,771.35.

The Sensex and the Nifty hit record highs in mid-morning trade. Met department's forecast of near-normal monsoon supported buying in domestic shares. Positive cues from other Asian shares also boosted sentiment.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.25%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.41%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1190 shares rose and 1086 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares advanced on Tuesday on expectations that Chinese and US trade negotiators would strike a deal soon.

Meanwhile, US- trade talks kicked off and the Bank of commented on the risks of increasing trade protectionism for the global economic growth outlook. US has made it clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the and wants a two-way agreement to address it, the media reported.

Meanwhile, US stocks closed lower Monday, as results from Goldman and failed to thrill investors.

Back home, were in demand. ACC (up 1.26%), (up 1.18%) and (up 0.20%), edged higher.

was up 1.77%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Most telecom shares rose. MTNL (up 1.36%), (up 1.18%) and (Maharashtra) (up 0.64%), edged higher. (down 0.94%) and (down 4.94%), edged lower.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its first stage operational forecast for the southwest monsoon season (June to September) rainfall for the country as a whole in 2019 of its two stages forecast. The first stage forecast is issued in April and the second stage forecast is issued in June.

The Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be near normal. Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall is likely to be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 5%. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1951-2000 is 89 cm.

Weak El Ni conditions are likely to prevail during the monsoon season with reduced intensity in the later part of the season. IMD will issue the second stage Monsoon-2019 Forecast during the first week of June 2019.

On the economic front, India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-March 2018-19 are estimated to be $535.45 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 7.97% over the same period last year.

India's merchandise exports increased 11% to $32.55 billion in March 2019 over a year ago. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 1.4% to $43.44 billion. The trade deficit for March 2019 narrowed to $10.89 billion as against the deficit of $13.51 billion in March 2018.

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 5.6% to $16.58 billion in February 2019 over February 2018. Meanwhile, India's services imports declined 3.3% to $9.81 billion in February 2019. India's services trade surplus jumped 21.7% to $6.78 billion in February 2019 from $5.57 billion in February 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)