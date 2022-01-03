Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 2.72%, NIFTY jumps 1.57%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 2.72% at 18531.85 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Federal Bank Ltd added 5.06%, RBL Bank Ltd jumped 4.40% and ICICI Bank Ltd rose 3.32%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 25.73% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 2.65% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 2.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.57% to close at 17625.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.60% to close at 59183.22 today.

