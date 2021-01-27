Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index registers a drop of 3.05%, NIFTY Crashes 1.91%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 3.05% at 16524.35 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd fell 3.99%, City Union Bank Ltd slipped 3.80% and HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 3.64%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 15.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 2.93% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 2.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.91% to close at 13967.5 while the SENSEX has declined 1.94% to close at 47409.93 today.

