Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 1.77%

Nifty PSE index ended down 1.77% at 2260.45 today. The index has slipped 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 8.67%, Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 5.20% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 3.31%.

The Nifty PSE index has fallen 30.00% over last one year compared to the 0.99% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.68% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.22% to close at 11247.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.25% to close at 38067.93 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)