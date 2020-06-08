JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.81%

Nifty PSE index ended up 2.81% at 2571.15 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, General Insurance Corporation of India rose 9.97%, GAIL (India) Ltd gained 7.05% and New India Assurance Company Ltd added 6.67%.

The Nifty PSE index has decreased 29.00% over last one year compared to the 14.35% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.83% and Nifty Media index is down 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.25% to close at 10167.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.24% to close at 34370.58 today.

