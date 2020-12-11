Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.40%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.40% at 2835.8 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 5.62%, NTPC Ltd jumped 5.40% and GAIL (India) Ltd gained 4.83%.

The Nifty PSE index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 12.88% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.61% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.26% to close at 13513.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.30% to close at 46099.01 today.

