Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.86%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.86% at 2940.95 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 6.33%, Power Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 5.04% and Coal India Ltd gained 4.57%.

The Nifty PSE index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 23.46% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 2.79% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.97% to close at 14789.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.92% to close at 50255.75 today.

