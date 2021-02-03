Shares extend rally; metal stocks shine

Domestic equity indices continued hitting record peaks in mid afternoon trade. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were positive, with the Nifty Pharma index leading the pack.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 669.74 points or 1.34% at 50,467.66. The Nifty 50 index surged 210.6 points or 1.44% at 14,858.10.

The Sensex scaled record high of 50,526.39 while the Nifty recorded an all-time high of 14,868.85 in intraday today.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.89% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.71%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1,726 shares rose and 898 shares fell.

A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

The Union Budget 2021 unveiled on 1 February 2021 supported all the essential aspects of growth by an increase in government spending without an increase in indirect taxes. The Budget offered huge stimulus to infrastructure, capex, healthcare and boosted the credit flow by taking out the toxic assets of the banking system. Increased FDI limit in insurance improved the overall outlook of the sector.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 2.97% to 3386.75, rising for third consecutive trading session. The metal index added 10% in three trading days.

Jindal Steel & Power (up 6.26%), Steel Authority of India (up 5.49%), Coal India (up 4.54%), Tata Steel (up 3.05%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.99%), JSW Steel (up 2.13%), Vedanta (up 1.62%), NMDC (up 1.58%) and National Aluminium Company (up 1.49%) were top gainers in metal segment.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee appreciated to 72.93 compared with its previous closing of 72.965.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.108% from its previous closing of 6.127%.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2021 settlement rose 0.21% to Rs 47,849.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 91.078.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2021 settlement added 52 cents to $57.98 a barrel. The contract surged 1.97% to settle at $57.46 in the previous trading session.

