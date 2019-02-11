Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.74%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.74% at 2845.4 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank slipped 3.21%, Syndicate Bank fell 2.54% and Bank of India dropped 2.14%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 4.15% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 1.67% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.50% to close at 10888.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.41% to close at 36395.03 today.
