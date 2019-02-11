Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.74%

PSU Bank index ended down 1.74% at 2845.4 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, slipped 3.21%, fell 2.54% and dropped 2.14%.

The PSU Bank index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 4.15% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, is down 1.67% and has slid 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.50% to close at 10888.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.41% to close at 36395.03 today.

