Market drifts lower in early trade

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade as most Asian stocks declined. At 9:23 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 119.28 points or 0.33% at 36,427.20. The index was down 50.15 points or 0.46% at 10,893.45.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.56%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.47%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 430 shares rose and 736 shares fell. A total of 70 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian stock were trading lower as concerns over global growth and US- trade talks kept investors cautious. US stocks bounced off intraday lows to close mostly higher Friday as late afternoon buying offset pressure from lingering fears over U.S- trade tensions.

U.S. confirmed reports that he had no plans to meet with Chinese before a March 1 trade-deal deadline. However, the U.S. is reportedly likely to keep tariffs at 10% rather than raise them to 25% as scheduled.

In Europe, with just 47 days away, the has reportedly asked lawmakers on Sunday to give more time to rework her divorce deal with the said Parliament would get to pass judgment on May's plan no later than February 27. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Parliament has rejected May's divorce bill, leaving the to seek changes from the EU.

Back home, rose 1.96%. On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 54.33% to Rs 1753.07 crore on 22.33% rise in net sales to Rs 40457.11 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

(BPCL) fell 1.57%. Net profit of BPCL declined 76.90% to Rs 495.14 crore on 30.59% rise in net sales to Rs 79168.84 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

dropped 3% after the company announced that the audit of its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, by the (USFDA) completed on 8 February 2019. The company has been issued a Form 483 with 11 observations. The company said it will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

shed 0.86% after the company announced the completion of the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its The inspection was carried out between January 28 to February 8, 2019. The inspection at the facility closed with 2 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

