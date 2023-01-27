Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.43%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.61%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.97%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.72%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 6.06%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.77%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.02%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.21%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.03%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.07%
-
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 31.00% over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 5.03% and Nifty Metal index is down 4.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.61% to close at 17604.35 while the SENSEX is down 1.45% to close at 59330.9 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU