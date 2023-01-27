Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.43%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.61%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 5.43% at 3821.05 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda slipped 7.36%, UCO Bank shed 6.12% and Bank of Maharashtra dropped 5.77%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 31.00% over last one year compared to the 2.89% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 5.03% and Nifty Metal index is down 4.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.61% to close at 17604.35 while the SENSEX is down 1.45% to close at 59330.9 today.

