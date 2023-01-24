Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 1.36%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.36% at 4190.3 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra dropped 4.05%, Indian Overseas Bank slipped 3.64% and UCO Bank shed 3.44%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 58.00% over last one year compared to the 5.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.28% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.00% to close at 18118.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.06% to close at 60978.75 today.

