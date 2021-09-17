Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.96%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.96% at 2466.6 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank shed 4.90%, Bank of Baroda slipped 4.19% and Punjab & Sind Bank dropped 4.03%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 75.00% over last one year compared to the 52.70% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.38% and Nifty Realty index is down 2.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.25% to close at 17585.15 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 59015.89 today.

