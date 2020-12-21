Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 6.93%, NIFTY Crashes 3.14%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 6.93% at 1643.25 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank dropped 10.35%, Canara Bank fell 10.24% and Bank of Maharashtra shed 9.33%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 36.00% over last one year compared to the 8.61% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 6.59% and Nifty Media index has slid 6.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 3.14% to close at 13328.4 while the SENSEX has slid 3.00% to close at 45553.96 today.

