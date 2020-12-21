Equity indices trade in range; auto stocks tumble

Benchmarks traded sideways with a negative bias in mid-morning trade. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 32.52 or 0.07% at 46,928.01. The Nifty 50 index declined 17.8 points or 0.13% at 13,742.95.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.17% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.09%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On the BSE, 1351 shares rose and 1363 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

On Friday, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,720.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,424.61 crore, provisional data showed.

Farmers' Protest:

The government has asked farmers to choose a date for next round of talks. In a letter to farmer Unions, joint secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Vivek Agrawal urged them for a dialogue to resolve the issue. He said the centre is making all efforts to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the issues raised by the farmers with an open mind.

Agarwal said, government intends to convene the next meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi for resolving the issue. He also mentioned that the government-held meetings with several other farmers' organisations and sought their suggestions on the matter.

The sixth round talk between farmers and government was cancelled after farmers' leaders rejected the government's draft proposal to amend certain provisions of the farm laws and declined to participate in the meeting.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 7,67,94,181 with 16,92,722 deaths. India reported 3,03,639 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 145,810 deaths while 96,06,111 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell received bids for 33.69 lakh shares as against 66.66 lakh shares on offer as on 21 December 2020, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data at 11:15 IST. The issue was subscribed 0.51 times.

The issue opened for subscription today (21 December 2020) and closes on Wednesday (23 December 2020).

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 313-315 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,824,933 equity shares by existing shareholders. Shares will list on 1 January 2021 on bourses.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index lost 1.21% to 9,057.70. The index has lost 1.96% in three days.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.57%), Motherson Sumi Systems (down 2.45%), Tata Motors (down 2.02%), Amara Raja Batteries (down 1.7%) and TVS Motor Company (down 1.39%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 1.64% to Rs 4,414.25 after the company said that India's drug regulator has granted marketing authorization for benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection. Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

Exide Industries rose 0.34% to Rs 190.90. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought 1.73 crore equity shares (or 2.039% stake) in Exide Industries through open market between 8 June 2017 and 17 December 2020.

Oberoi Realty surged 2.85% after the real estate company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Evenstar Hotels has purchased a hotel property situated at Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, for a consideration of Rs 1040 crore. The 221-key '5 Star' hotel will be operated and managed under the Ritz-Carlton brand. Earlier the hotel was owned by Oasis Realty (an association of persons), and is part of the project 'Three Sixty West' developed by Oasis Realty.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday. China on Monday kept its Loan Prime Rates unchanged, in line with expectations from analysts. The one-year and five-year LPR were kept at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively.

In US, stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares jumped in heavy trading in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

