Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.57%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.57% at 4347 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank rose 8.32%, Indian Overseas Bank gained 7.15% and Union Bank of India added 5.33%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 56.00% over last one year compared to the 1.98% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.36% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.34% to close at 17894.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.28% to close at 60092.97 today.

