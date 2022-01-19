Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.21%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.21% at 2801.65 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra added 4.61%, Bank of Baroda jumped 3.90% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose 2.67%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 44.00% over last one year compared to the 23.53% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 2.13% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.96% to close at 17938.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.08% to close at 60098.82 today.

