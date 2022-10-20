Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.88%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.88% at 3213.1 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 3.98%, Punjab National Bank added 2.92% and Bank of India rose 2.37%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 3.85% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.40% and Nifty IT index increased 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.30% to close at 17563.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.16% to close at 59202.9 today.

