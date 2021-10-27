Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.05%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.05% at 2938.2 today. The index has added 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 5.50%, Union Bank of India rose 4.77% and Canara Bank gained 3.85%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 127.00% over last one year compared to the 53.17% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.03% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.52% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.31% to close at 18210.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.34% to close at 61143.33 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)