Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.28%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.28% at 4006.55 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda jumped 5.63%, Punjab National Bank gained 5.62% and Bank of India added 5.55%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 34.00% over last one year compared to the 1.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.37% and Nifty Auto index added 1.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.07% to close at 17662.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.08% to close at 59549.9 today.

