Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.28%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.51%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.88%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.50%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 3.27%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 2.58%
-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 34.00% over last one year compared to the 1.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.37% and Nifty Auto index added 1.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.07% to close at 17662.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.08% to close at 59549.9 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU