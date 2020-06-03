Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 5.12%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 5.12% at 1284.45 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank jumped 18.24%, Bank of India added 12.22% and Punjab & Sind Bank gained 9.96%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 61.00% over last one year compared to the 16.30% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 3.13% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.83% to close at 10061.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.84% to close at 34109.54 today.

