Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.17%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.17% at 2864.5 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 3.45%, Bank of Baroda slipped 2.86% and State Bank of India fell 1.54%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 13.12% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.13% and Nifty Media index is down 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.17% to close at 17322.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 57996.68 today.

