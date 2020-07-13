Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.64%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.64% at 1465.25 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd dropped 4.51%, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 2.60% and Bank of India fell 2.13%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 54.00% over last one year compared to the 6.49% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.63% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.32% to close at 10802.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 36693.69 today.

