Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.70%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.70% at 2311.9 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda fell 3.31%, UCO Bank gained 3.08% and Canara Bank dropped 2.61%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 63.00% over last one year compared to the 56.73% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.66% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.95% to close at 15030.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.95% to close at 50792.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)