Market declines for 3rd day, Nifty ends below 17,850, VIX jumps over 4%
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.79%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.79% at 3701.2 today. The index has lost 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India fell 6.22%, UCO Bank shed 5.11% and Canara Bank slipped 3.48%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 3.60% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.20% and Nifty IT index is down 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.10% to close at 17826.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.03% to close at 60672.72 today.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:00 IST

